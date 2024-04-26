Odisha: Nominations for 1st phase polls end

BHUBANESWAR: The nomination filing process for four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly segments that go to polls in the state in first phase on May 13, came to an end on Thursday.

As per the latest report, a total of 55 nominations have been received for the four Lok Sabha seats - Koraput (ST), Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Berhampur. Similarly, 336 candidates have filed their nominations for the 28 Assembly seats that will go to elections in the first phase.

For the LS seats, as many as 17 nominations were filed for Kalahandi, 16 for Koraput, 15 for Berhampur and seven for Nabarangpur (ST) till the afternoon.

Similarly, a total of 24 candidates filed their nomination papers for Berhampur Assembly seat, while 22 filed their papers for Digapahandi. Nuapada received 15 nominations, while Gunupur received 16. Besides, 15 nominations each have been filed from Malkangiri and Junagarh, 14 each from Koraput and Mohana, 12 from Paralakhemundi, 16 from Rayagada, 13 from Bissamcuttack, 11 each from Chikiti and Bhawanipatna, 12 from Pottangi, eight each in Laxmipur and Kotpad and nine from Jeypore and Chitrakonda.