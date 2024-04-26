Odisha: Panda left Naveen Patnaik, people of Kendrapara deserted him says Anshuman Mohanty

There were murmurs of discontentment within a section of BJD in Kendrapara district when Anshuman Mohanty, former Congress MLA from Rajnagar and son of late veteran leader Nalini Kanta Mohanty, was inducted to the party and subsequently fielded as the party’s candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat. The fact that he is pitched against Baijayant Panda, the BJP national vice-president, has made his task all the more tough. In an interview with Bijay Chaki, Anshuman exudes confidence and says he will win on the strength of the Biju legacy

You are pitted against a tall figure like Baijayant Panda, national vice-president of BJP, who was also the MP from Kendrapara twice in the past. How do you assess your chances?

Kendrapara was the ‘karmabhoomi’ of Biju Patnaik. People of the area were with Biju Babu and are now with his son Naveen Patnaik. My father Nalini Kanta Mohanty was also a close aide of Biju Babu and elected from Rajnagar Assembly segment for a record seven times. I have served people in my limited sphere as Rajnagar MLA. I am a son of the soil and come from a political family of the region. I think people will repose faith in me.

Baijayant Panda had polled more than 4.5 lakh votes from Kendrapara as BJP’s candidate in 2019. Do you think it will be easy to defeat him?

I know he is a very tall leader. He was also elected from the seat twice. But then he was with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. People of the area strongly believe the chief minister carries the Biju legacy with him. When Panda left the chief minister, people of Kendrapara also deserted him. If you go through the history of the constituency, candidates who were either with Biju Babu or Naveen Patnaik have always won. Those who opposed, have lost.