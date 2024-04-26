Odisha: Revolt, violence worry for BJP in Cuttack, Kendrapara

CUTTACK: The BJP is plagued by dissidence within its ranks over the selection of candidates for the Assembly segments in both Cuttack and Kendrapara parliamentary constituencies.

On Wednesday night, the growing friction in the saffron party came to fore as rival factions fought a pitched battle at Podamarai in Mahanga of Kendrapara district. The violence exposed the state of affairs within the party at the rally organised by the party’s Mahanga Assembly segment candidate Sumant Ghadei and MP candidate Baijayant Panda.

At least three persons were injured as both the groups confronted each other over a dispute on parking of vehicles. The face-off turned ugly as the group members pelted stones and thrashed each other with sticks. Several vehicles were also vandalised in the fierce fight which was later brought under control by local police.

Though neither Ghadei nor Panda, who reportedly were unhurt as a section of workers guarded them during the incident, could be contacted for comment on the issue, the injured were rescued and rushed to the hospital by police. Bhadreswar IIC Kabuli Barik said two separate FIRs have been filed by both the sides in connection with the incident.