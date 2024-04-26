Odisha school students to get holiday homework

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha government announcing closure of schools from April 25, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) issued a set of instructions regarding holiday homework, online academic support and administrative activities in higher secondary schools during summer vacation.
The DHSE in a letter to all the principals of government, upgraded, vocational and aided higher secondary schools stated holiday homework for the vacation period will be given to 12th class students by their subject teachers based on courses covered so far. For any academic assistance students can contact the teacher of the concerned subject to clarify their doubts.
The subject teachers, as per DHSE, will also interact with students and their parents whenever it is necessary during the vacation to counsel regarding their well-being and guide them to facilitate self-study.
Similarly, DHSE stated the online academic support programme for NEET and JEE aspirants will continue during the summer vacation everyday till 10 am, except for Sundays and government holidays. The move is intended at enabling completion of courses for such aspirants. Teachers must be given roster duty to supervise such online classes, DHSE officials said.
This apart, the teachers and other staff will work in the roster during the entire vacation period, while the office on school premises will remain open from 6.30 am to 11.30 am during the vacation keeping in view the admission process for 2024-25 academic session.
The smart classrooms, e-library, science laboratory, drinking water facility, sanitation etc will be looked after by the staff to be engaged in roster under the direct supervision of the principal or senior teacher. The DHSE has also made it clear that staff and principals of higher secondary schools are not allowed to leave the headquarters without permission of the authority concerned in view of the ensuing general elections.
The headquarters leaving permission is to be entertained only in case of exigencies. With many higher secondary schools being declared as polling stations for the simultaneous polls, the officials are required to extend necessary assistance to the district administration as and when needed, the DHSE underlined.