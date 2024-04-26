Odisha school students to get holiday homework

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha government announcing closure of schools from April 25, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) issued a set of instructions regarding holiday homework, online academic support and administrative activities in higher secondary schools during summer vacation.

The DHSE in a letter to all the principals of government, upgraded, vocational and aided higher secondary schools stated holiday homework for the vacation period will be given to 12th class students by their subject teachers based on courses covered so far. For any academic assistance students can contact the teacher of the concerned subject to clarify their doubts.

The subject teachers, as per DHSE, will also interact with students and their parents whenever it is necessary during the vacation to counsel regarding their well-being and guide them to facilitate self-study.

Similarly, DHSE stated the online academic support programme for NEET and JEE aspirants will continue during the summer vacation everyday till 10 am, except for Sundays and government holidays. The move is intended at enabling completion of courses for such aspirants. Teachers must be given roster duty to supervise such online classes, DHSE officials said.