Odisha: SVEEP camp at Batighar island to encourage voting

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara administration on Wednesday launched an awareness camp under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) in Batighar island under Mahakalapada block to encourage residents to cast their votes in the upcoming twin elections.

Administration officials, on the day, arrived at the island by boats and appealed local residents to take part in the voting process. Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said the exercise is being conducted to promote 100 pc voting in the greatest festival of democracy scheduled on June 1.

“We met many villagers and appealed them to cast their votes in the coming elections and they readily agreed to do so. The camp aimed at enhancing voter awareness and ensuring greater participation ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections,” Vikas added.

The collector further said Batighar is famous for its 186-year-old lighthouse which is considered one of the oldest in the country. “We reached the island in two decorated boats for the programme. The event focused on empowering citizens about their rights and responsibilities in the electoral process,” he added.

The camp saw active participation from the people. Voters were assured of being provided with necessary infrastructure and facilities for hassle-free voting, the collector added.

However, Narahari Mallick, a local, said, “We have been facing problems due to non-construction of a bridge here but will take part in the voting process.”