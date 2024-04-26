Odisha: Two Naxals gunned down in Boudh, security beefed up

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Ahead of the elections, two Naxals were reportedly gunned down in an exchange of fire with the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Parhel reserve forest within Kantamal police limits in Boudh district on Thursday.

The bodies of the two ultras, identified as Sunil and Santu, both from 8th company of CPI (Maoists) were recovered from the spot.

“Sunil and Santu are natives of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur respectively. Arms and ammunition, grenades and other articles were recovered and combing operation is on,” said ADG (Operations), Dev Datta Singh.

The 8th company of the banned CPI (Maoist) comprises members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division and other groups. Police had intelligence inputs that a group of around 12 to 14 red ultras were camping in deep forest following which the operation was launched.

During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out between SOG personnel and the Naxals in the wee hours of Thursday. Security personnel seized a rifle, 17 ammunition, seven rocket-shaped barrels, wires and detonators, five handmade bombs and other articles from the spot.

Police sources said the Naxals are using Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh corridor to remain connected with the cadre from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. “Our challenge is to check their movement in Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh axis. Security has been tightened in the region ahead of elections and adequate forces deployed to ensure polling process passes off smoothly,” said a senior police officer.

So far this year, seven incidents of exchange of fire have taken place in Boudh which goes to polls on May 20.

Since January, the security forces have neutralised three Naxals and at least two incidents of exchange of fire each have taken place in Kandhamal and Gandhamardan Hills located between Bargarh and Balangir districts.