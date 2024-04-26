Orissa HC hails government’s Niramaya scheme, declines to intervene against it

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has hailed Odisha government’s ‘Niramaya’ scheme stating the free medical care policy by the state marks a monumental step forward in prioritising public health and welfare.

A single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “By providing essential healthcare services and medications at no cost to citizens, this policy demonstrates a commitment to ensuring access to healthcare for all, regardless of socioeconomic status. It not only addresses immediate healthcare needs but also contributes to long-term benefits such as improved health outcomes, reduced healthcare disparities, and enhanced overall quality of life for the population. Additionally, such a policy aligns with principles of social justice and equity, promoting the fundamental right to healthcare for all individuals.”

The eulogy came while the high court recently dismissed a batch of petitions filed by license holders to run on-campus medicine stores in all government medical college and hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres in the state.

The petitions challenged the state Health and Family Welfare department’s decision, notified on February 27, 2015 which refused to extend the licences or issue new licenses for 24-hour on-campus medicine stores for implementation of ‘Niramaya’ scheme in the government health institutions.

Justice Panigrahi further said in the April 19 order, the copy of which was released on Wednesday, “In the current scenario, although the involved parties are at a disadvantage, their plight is outweighed by the broader objective of welfarism. While the petitioners may face challenges, their situation does not pose a threat to their constitutional rights. Therefore, in light of the discussion above, keeping the settled principles of law in mind and for the reasons given above, this court is of the considered view that the impugned order warrants no interference.”