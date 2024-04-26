Women entrepreneurs in Odisha demand separate policy

BHUBANESWAR: Women entrepreneurs demanded a separate policy for women and reservations for women in all procurement policies of the state and Central governments.

Highlighting the issues faced by them in participating in government tenders, a group of women entrepreneurs said they are facing various challenges at different steps while doing business. “It is high time the governments thought of a separate policy to promote women entrepreneurship and create opportunities instead of challenges,” they said at Odisha Wonder Women’s Convention - 2024 organised by International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME).

The convention provided a platform to empower women entrepreneurs in Odisha, offering valuable insights, resources, and networking opportunities to thrive in the competitive business landscape. Focusing on sustainable enterprise and economic empowerment, the workshop addressed key challenges and opportunities for women-led businesses in the region.

Chief technical advisor at PSEI, ILO Sudipta Bhadra and chairwoman of OASME women wing Jyotirmayee Mohanty spoke about public procurement policy, digital marketing, and the role of technology in business growth.

Secretary general of OASMEA Satwik Swain provided insights and clarification on ‘Odisha Procurement Preference Policy for MSE Manufacturing Enterprises-2024’ during a dedicated Q&A session.