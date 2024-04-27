28 new fire points found in Similipal National Park in last 24 hours

BARIPADA: The Similipal National Park management on Friday informed that around 28 new fire points were detected in the last 24 hours in the tiger habitat. Meanwhile, the 31 fire points identified on Thursday have been successfully doused.

Regional chief conservator of forests-cum-field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said four fire points were traced in Baripada division, one in Rairangpur, 14 in STR South wildlife division, four in STR North wildlife division, one in Balasore division and four in Keonjhar wildlife division. The fire points were detected by AI satellite monitoring.

Gogineni lauded the efforts of foresters, forest guards, ODRAF, ex-Army personnel and members of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) in successfully putting out the blaze.