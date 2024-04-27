A close finish expected between BJD and BJP candidates in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

BHUBANESWAR: The Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency has transitioned from a Congress stronghold to a BJD bastion over the last two decades with the BJP never being able to manage a foothold in the seat.

However, despite winning the Lok Sabha seat and all the seven Assembly segments under it in 2019, and polling over 50 per cent of the votes in 2014 and 2019, there seems to be a sense of unease in the BJD camp this time. Though the party has repeated the sitting MP Rajashree Mallick, it has changed candidates in four out of the seven Assembly segments. Those who have been dropped include two former ministers Samir Dash from Nimapara and Raghunandan Das from Balikuda-Erasama. The party has also replaced Sambit Routray with wife Gitanjali Routray from Paradip Asembly segment.

The BJP has also renominated Bibhu Prasad Tarai from the seat. Tarai, a former CPI MP from the seat, had polled over 3.48 lakh votes in 2019. Interestingly, Tarai had contested the 2014 election as a Congress candidate from the seat and also polled 3.48 lakh votes. Besides, he had also won the seat on a CPI ticket in 2009. This has proved that besides party affiliations, Tarai also has some sort of a personal vote bank in the area. BJP sources maintained that this was the reason why the saffron party nominated Tarai for the second time. The party expects a close finish in the ensuing election.