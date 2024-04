BHUBANESWAR: City boy Anvesh Subham Pradhan, a Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar recipient, with 99.99 percentile has emerged as the state topper in JEE (Main) session-II, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday.

The DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur student had also secured 99.93 percentile in JEE (Main) session-I. With declaration of the JEE results, a total of 118 students of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur have qualified for the JEE Advanced, scheduled on May 26.

Out of the qualifiers, 16 students have scored more than 99 percentile and 32 more than 98 percentile. A number of students from the school’s own managed SUPER-40 programme have been enlisted in the elite list, school officials said.

Regional director of DAV Institutions, Odisha KC Satapathy, principal of the school Sujata Sahu and others congratulated Anvesh and other qualifiers for their phenomenal success and wished them for JEE Advanced.