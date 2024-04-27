Beer takes over hard liquor as mercury soars in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Heat or no heat, tipplers always find a way out to get high. With Odisha in the grip of a severe heatwave, the demand for beer has gone up considerably in the state.

Attributing the jump in sales to soaring temperature, the Excise department said around 19.65 lakh cartons of beer have been sold between April 1 and 25. Each box contains 24 beer cans or as many bottles (500 ml can and 650 ml bottle). Around 13.61 lakh cartons of beer were sold between April 1 and 25 in 2023 and this year beer sales have registered a growth of around 44.37 per cent during the period.

The sale of beer registered a growth in the month of March too. Around 26.22 lakh boxes of beer were sold in March this year as compared to 21.31 lakh boxes in the corresponding period of last year registering a growth of 23 per cent. Interestingly, beer sales normally register a growth of 26 per cent to 27 per cent in the month of April but this year the jump is quite significant. “Longer heatwave spells and persistent hot weather has possibly shot up the sales of beer this April,” said a senior official.

Booze lovers said they are opting for beer as the prevailing weather is making them feel quite uncomfortable. “Even the evenings are warmer than ever. I prefer chilled beer to beat the heat,” said a working professional Sandeep Dwivedy.