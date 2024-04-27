Beer takes over hard liquor as mercury soars in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Heat or no heat, tipplers always find a way out to get high. With Odisha in the grip of a severe heatwave, the demand for beer has gone up considerably in the state.
Attributing the jump in sales to soaring temperature, the Excise department said around 19.65 lakh cartons of beer have been sold between April 1 and 25. Each box contains 24 beer cans or as many bottles (500 ml can and 650 ml bottle). Around 13.61 lakh cartons of beer were sold between April 1 and 25 in 2023 and this year beer sales have registered a growth of around 44.37 per cent during the period.
The sale of beer registered a growth in the month of March too. Around 26.22 lakh boxes of beer were sold in March this year as compared to 21.31 lakh boxes in the corresponding period of last year registering a growth of 23 per cent. Interestingly, beer sales normally register a growth of 26 per cent to 27 per cent in the month of April but this year the jump is quite significant. “Longer heatwave spells and persistent hot weather has possibly shot up the sales of beer this April,” said a senior official.
Booze lovers said they are opting for beer as the prevailing weather is making them feel quite uncomfortable. “Even the evenings are warmer than ever. I prefer chilled beer to beat the heat,” said a working professional Sandeep Dwivedy.
On the other hand, Excise department sources said, though the state is going through one of the longest heatwave spells in recent years, the demand for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) is not very high. Around 10.49 lakh boxes of IMFL were sold in March this year against 9.47 lakh boxes during the corresponding period last year. Similarly, around 3.42 lakh boxes of IMFL were sold between April 1 and 25 this year compared to 3.38 lakh boxes during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, Excise department said it has registered a growth in revenue during financial year 2023-2024 against 2022-2023. The department generated revenue of around Rs 10,160 crore during financial year 2023-2024. It recorded a marginal growth of one per cent in revenue through sale of IMFL, 26 per cent growth in revenue in beer sale and around 15 per cent growth in revenue in country liquor sale.
Hic! Where’s the bottle?
19.65 lakh cartons of beer sold between April 1 and 25
44.37 pc growth registered during the period
26.22 lakh boxes of beer sold in March this year