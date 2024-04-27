BJD’s woman card will not work in Jeypore: Congress LS candidate Bahinipati

JEYPORE: Two-time MLA and Congress candidate for Jeypore Assembly constituency Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Friday accused the BJD-led state government of allegedly cheating women of the region on the pretext of empowering them through self-help groups (SHGs).
Speaking to mediapersons here, Bahinipati said the state government has been luring innocent tribal women of giving loans through SHGs eyeing the poll prospects. But in reality, no money or scheme is being provided to them.
“Unfortunately, the poor tribal women are seen running from pillar to post to avail loans for development of the tribal areas but in vain. These are nothing but hollow assurances by the BJD to get votes,” he said. The Congress candidate further stated that the ‘woman card’ played by the ruling party will not work in Jeypore Assembly constituency as women voters have already realised the truth and this will reflect in the coming elections. “The BJD candidate here is asking women SHG members to join her in rallies and meetings by giving false promises,” he said.
BJD leader and candidate from Jeypore Assembly segment Indira Nanda has been asserting that party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has prioritised women in the segment by giving ticket to a female candidate and that the ‘woman card’ will swing votes in favour of the ruling party this elections.
Nanda began her poll campaign on Thursday in different panchayats of Jeypore block where she held meetings in Dangarchinchi and Patraput villages and sought people’s support in winning the polls.
“The BJD has for the first time fielded a woman candidate from Jeypore Assembly constituency. I appeal to all of you to support me in the upcoming election,” she added.