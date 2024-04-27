BJP Sambalpur candidate Pranab Das rakes up issue of GST on kendu leaf

SAMBALPUR: BJD’s organisational secretary and Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur Pranab Prakash Das on Friday attacked the central government over imposition of GST on kendu leaves.

Addressing a public gathering at Jamankira under Kuchinda Assembly seat in Sambalpur, Das said Odisha government is providing all kinds of support to Kendu leaf pluckers of the state. But the 18 per cent GST imposed by the central government on kendu leaves has made the life of pluckers miserable. Despite repeated pleas to the Centre, the GST is not being withdrawn.

“There must be a lot of kendu leaf pluckers here. But the MP whom you voted and sent to Delhi has not opened his mouth on the matter. To raise the voice of kendu leaf pluckers in Delhi, you will have to vote for the conch symbol twice in the election,” he added.

Incidentally, Jamankira is home to a large number of voters who work as kendu leaf pluckers to earn their livelihood.

Earlier in the day, Das kick-started his campaign trail in Jamankira with a mega motorcycle rally. BJD’s candidate from Kuchinda Assembly seat Rajendra Chhatria was present.