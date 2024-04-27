BJP's Samir Mohanty cries conspiracy over Odisha CM’s nomination, BJD says wait till June 4

BHUBANESWAR: Reiterating Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement at a meeting of party functionaries, former state president of BJP Samir Mohanty on Friday said by contesting from two Assembly segments in the ensuing elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wants to leave one for his political successor.

Addressing a media conference here, Mohanty said, “The chief minister plans to vacate one of the two seats after the elections so that VK Pandian can contest from there. It will help the chief minister announce Pandian as his successor later.”

Mohanty said Pandian is in the list of star campaigners of BJD. He is the number two in the regional party after the chief minister. Voting for BJD means the path for Pandian to take over the administration is being cleared. “But the people of Odisha already know the plans of the chief minister and would never allow this to happen,” he said.