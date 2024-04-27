Boom in dairy business as summer advances in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the severe heatwave showing no signs of relenting anytime soon, the demand for refreshing beverages like lassi and buttermilk has surged across the state leading to a significant uptick in the businesses of dairy shops and firms.

The heatwave since the beginning of April has made dairy products a go-to choice for consumers. This in turn has amplified business across the sector, with many firms and shops reporting record-breaking sales. Some even are struggling to meet the high market demand and are ramping up production to meet consumers’ needs.

“The demand for lassi and buttermilk in my shop has gone up significantly this month and sale of the products has almost doubled,”said Hrudananda Puhan, a dairy product seller in Bomikhal area of the city.