Boom in dairy business as summer advances in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the severe heatwave showing no signs of relenting anytime soon, the demand for refreshing beverages like lassi and buttermilk has surged across the state leading to a significant uptick in the businesses of dairy shops and firms.
The heatwave since the beginning of April has made dairy products a go-to choice for consumers. This in turn has amplified business across the sector, with many firms and shops reporting record-breaking sales. Some even are struggling to meet the high market demand and are ramping up production to meet consumers’ needs.
“The demand for lassi and buttermilk in my shop has gone up significantly this month and sale of the products has almost doubled,”said Hrudananda Puhan, a dairy product seller in Bomikhal area of the city.
State’s apex dairy cooperative society Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) is reaping the benefits of the season with the company’s sweetened flavoured milk (SFM) products recording over 95 per cent growth over the previous season.
The milk federation has posted sales of 17,116 SFM bottles in April so far this year compared to 8,769 SFM bottles in the corresponding month of previous year. Similarly, sale of buttermilk has recorded 79 per cent growth with the product supply remaining 14,536 litre this April against 8,125 litre previous April.
“Sale of OMFED curd this month has posted an impressive growth of 34 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous season,”said a senior official from the milk federation.
Apart from the prevailing heatwave conditions, our competitive pricing and attractive offers are encouraging consumers to opt for OMFED dairy products, he said, adding in the coming days the federation is planning to launch tetra packs of lassi and buttermilk in Odisha market.
Apart from OMFED, business of private dairy firms have also recorded a surge. “The sale of our dairy products including lassi and buttermilk has recorded a huge spike in the recent times owing to their demand in the current season,”said an official of Pragati Milk Products Pvt Limited.
He, however, said the growing demand poses a challenge to increase production due to limited scope of improving milk production from the existing livestock.
Milky relief
OMFED sweetened flavoured milk has recorded 95 pc growth over previous season
17,117 SFM bottles sold by OMFED in April so far
Buttermilk sale has recorded 79 pc growth