Dissidence in Odisha BJP after Sidhant Mohapatra chosen for Digapahandi

BERHAMPUR: Dissidence in the BJP cadre is palpable as the workers are unhappy with the party’s decision to nominate cine star Sidhant Mohapatra from the Digapahandi Assembly segment.
Sidhant won twice from Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency on a BJD ticket in 2009 and 2014 only to be denied nomination in 2019. He switched to the saffron party recently and was fielded from Digapahandi which has sparked dissatisfaction in the BJP ranks.
This discontent is compounded by Bipin Pradhan, a strong contender from the segment, who joined the BJP recently after quitting the BJD. Besides, several others including BJP leaders Srikant Padhy were active in the region with hope for a party ticket.
Rift within the segment, traditionally a stronghold of BJD, has deepened since the passing of sitting MLA and veteran BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro. While his son Biplab Patra holds the reign of one faction, the other group is under the control of Bipin.
Last year, Bipin was suspended from the BJD for anti-party activities but he did lay low till BJD declared Biplab as its candidate. Bipin joined BJP soon after but his entry into the saffron party is a double-edged sword. He enjoys support from various panchayats, further dividing the constituency.
Interestingly, Sidhant and Biplab used to be good friends as they worked together during the actor’s past electoral endeavours from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat. Their paths have diverged this time with Sidhant vying for BJP support while Biplab is consolidating his position within the ruling party.
Additionally, dissidents from both BJD and BJP have entered the fray as Independent candidates, complicating the dynamics. With Congress candidate Saka Sujit Kumar’s entry, the seat will see an intriguing fight. In fact, Congress had first nominated Sridhar Deb who also filed his nomination on Thursday. Now, he has been replaced by Sujit Kumar.