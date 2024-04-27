Dissidence in Odisha BJP after Sidhant Mohapatra chosen for Digapahandi

BERHAMPUR: Dissidence in the BJP cadre is palpable as the workers are unhappy with the party’s decision to nominate cine star Sidhant Mohapatra from the Digapahandi Assembly segment.

Sidhant won twice from Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency on a BJD ticket in 2009 and 2014 only to be denied nomination in 2019. He switched to the saffron party recently and was fielded from Digapahandi which has sparked dissatisfaction in the BJP ranks.

This discontent is compounded by Bipin Pradhan, a strong contender from the segment, who joined the BJP recently after quitting the BJD. Besides, several others including BJP leaders Srikant Padhy were active in the region with hope for a party ticket.

Rift within the segment, traditionally a stronghold of BJD, has deepened since the passing of sitting MLA and veteran BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro. While his son Biplab Patra holds the reign of one faction, the other group is under the control of Bipin.