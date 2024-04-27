Fight for Odia pride, self-respect, independence: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJD, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the ensuing election is going to be fought between Odia pride and slave mentality.

Addressing voters during campaigning at Chhendipada and Angul, Pradhan said many people want to be slave in an inactive and inefficient government which lasted for 25 years. “But I do not like to be a slave,” he said and added that there has been no development in Odisha in 25 years.

Calling the BJD government inefficient and responsible for lack of any development in the state, Pradhan alleged that non-Odia government servants have conspired to loot the state.

“This election will be against those who want to loot Odisha. It is fight for Odia pride, self-respect and independence,” he said. The union minister said political persons have been ignored in the BJD government.