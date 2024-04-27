Harsh weather to aggravate in Odisha, says IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha continues to be in the grip of a severe heatwave, Angul recorded 44.6 degree Celsius becoming the fourth hottest place in Asia on Friday. The day temperature in the district was above normal by 4.4 degree C.
At least 32 places recorded 40 degree C or more with Angul reporting the maxiumum temperature in the state. Boudh sizzled at 44.5 degree C and Nuapada and Balangir recorded 44 degree C each. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 40.5 degree C and 40.8 degree C respectively. Districts like Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Khurda, Deogarh and Kendrapara also witnessed heatwave condition on the day.
The harsh weather is expected to aggravate further with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a rise in maximum temperature by 2 degree C in the state within 48 hours.
While the maximum (day) temperature is likely to remain above normal by 4 degree C to 6 degree C in some districts of Odisha during next four to five days, the regional Met office requested citizens to take adequate precautions while venturing outside between 11 am and 3 pm.
“In the next 48 hours, some places may record a further rise in day temperature by 2 degree C. A few districts are expected to experience severe heatwave condition during the next four to five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das. Heatwave to severe heatwave condition is likely to prevail in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada and Angul districts on Saturday. Similarly, heatwave is expected in Cuttack, Khurda and 15 other districts during the period.
The maximum temperature in the capital city is expected to hover around 42 degree C on Saturday. A few places in Puri, Khurda and four other districts may, however, receive temporary respite as there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity on Saturday.