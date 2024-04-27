Harsh weather to aggravate in Odisha, says IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha continues to be in the grip of a severe heatwave, Angul recorded 44.6 degree Celsius becoming the fourth hottest place in Asia on Friday. The day temperature in the district was above normal by 4.4 degree C.

At least 32 places recorded 40 degree C or more with Angul reporting the maxiumum temperature in the state. Boudh sizzled at 44.5 degree C and Nuapada and Balangir recorded 44 degree C each. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 40.5 degree C and 40.8 degree C respectively. Districts like Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Khurda, Deogarh and Kendrapara also witnessed heatwave condition on the day.

The harsh weather is expected to aggravate further with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a rise in maximum temperature by 2 degree C in the state within 48 hours.

While the maximum (day) temperature is likely to remain above normal by 4 degree C to 6 degree C in some districts of Odisha during next four to five days, the regional Met office requested citizens to take adequate precautions while venturing outside between 11 am and 3 pm.