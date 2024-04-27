Harshpriya Neelachala announces ‘Solitaire’ real estate project

BHUBANESWAR: Harshpriya Neelachala, a collaboration between Harshpriya Group and Neelachala Homes, announced Solitaire, a landmark luxury real-estate project at Khandagiri on Friday.

The proposed project, a 21-storey high-rise tower, featuring 192 upscale residential units alongside essential commercial spaces, all designed with sustainable practices and modern architectural insights has been planned at Khandagiri square to provide convenient access coupled with serene living spaces to home buyers in the city.

The project is set to transform luxury living in the region. Adjacent to BPCL Petrol Pump, NH 16, near Khandagiri Square, Bhubaneswar the 21 storey single tower will have both residential and commercial spaces.

Air-conditioned rooms, ‘Club Crown’ recreational spaces on the 21st and 22nd floors, rooftop infinity-edge swimming pool, and over 30 luxurious sky amenities will be special features of the project. Residents will also enjoy a rooftop infinity pool, multiple leisure and fitness facilities, including a modern gym, yoga lawn, and more, providing an unparalleled living experience, said the project developers.