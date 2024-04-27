Hockey star Prabodh joins Odisha BJP, to be party’s minority face

ROURKELA: After being unceremoniously dumped by the Congress, former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey (39) has landed in the BJP camp to boost the morale of the already upbeat rank and file of the saffron party in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

On Thursday, Prabodh joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the party’s state president Manmohan Samal and a host of senior leaders at the meeting venue of Home Minister Amit Shah in Sonepur. Prabodh’s induction ceremony took place just before Shah’s arrival.

In the run-up to the elections for Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency and the seven Assembly seats under it on May 20, the former tribal star player in all likelihood would be the BJP’s minority face, especially to woo the decisive Christian voters.

A Catholic Christian, Prabodh returned to his native place Nuapada under Lulkidihi Mouza of Balishankara block in Talsara Assembly seat and joined Congress on September 4, 2023. After the Congress announced his candidature from Talsara on April 2, he even kicked off his election campaign. However, the Congress released another list of candidates on April 14 in which it replaced Prabodh with a lesser-known new entrant Debendra Bhitiria, leaving senior party leaders in shock and dismay.