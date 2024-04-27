INTERVIEW | ‘I am no stranger to politics, will work for Paradip’s growth’: BJD's Gitanjali Routray

Gitanjali Routray, BJD candidate for the prestigious Paradip Assembly segment, has a job at hand. She is new to electoral politics and has a Routray legacy to carry. In a politically-charged seat, the master’s degree holder homemaker will have dissidence to overcome. Gitanjali talks to Amarnath Parida on how she plans her first maiden MLA campaign

You are new to politics. How do you plan to tackle dissidence your husband and sitting MLA Sambit Routray faced?

Despite being a first-time candidate, I am no stranger to politics. Coming from a political family, I faced some initial dissidence during ticket allocation which is not uncommon. I managed to bridge the gap by engaging with dissenting groups and other stakeholders. My strategy involved door-to-door interactions, forming a core committee to address concerns and seeking support from women’s groups who had initially protested candidature of my husband, the sitting MLA Sambit Routray.

Have you gained any political insights from your father-in-law, veteran leader Damodar Rout which could help you in politics?

My political inspiration comes from my father-in-law, the late Damodar Rout, a respected figure in the region. His advice to stay connected with common people has had a profound impact on my approach. I acknowledge that being identified as Damodar Rout’s daughter-in-law has its advantages, helping me gain recognition and trust among voters.

How has your husband contributed to your entry into politics?

My husband has been instrumental in introducing me to the public during previous campaigns. His support and my involvement in election activities alongside him have laid the groundwork.