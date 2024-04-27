INTERVIEW | ‘I am no stranger to politics, will work for Paradip’s growth’: BJD's Gitanjali Routray

Gitanjali Routray, BJD candidate for the prestigious Paradip Assembly segment, has a job at hand. She is new to electoral politics and has a Routray legacy to carry. In a politically-charged seat, the master’s degree holder homemaker will have dissidence to overcome. Gitanjali talks to Amarnath Parida on how she plans her first maiden MLA campaign
You are new to politics. How do you plan to tackle dissidence your husband and sitting MLA Sambit Routray faced?
Despite being a first-time candidate, I am no stranger to politics. Coming from a political family, I faced some initial dissidence during ticket allocation which is not uncommon. I managed to bridge the gap by engaging with dissenting groups and other stakeholders. My strategy involved door-to-door interactions, forming a core committee to address concerns and seeking support from women’s groups who had initially protested candidature of my husband, the sitting MLA Sambit Routray.
Have you gained any political insights from your father-in-law, veteran leader Damodar Rout which could help you in politics?
My political inspiration comes from my father-in-law, the late Damodar Rout, a respected figure in the region. His advice to stay connected with common people has had a profound impact on my approach. I acknowledge that being identified as Damodar Rout’s daughter-in-law has its advantages, helping me gain recognition and trust among voters.
How has your husband contributed to your entry into politics?
My husband has been instrumental in introducing me to the public during previous campaigns. His support and my involvement in election activities alongside him have laid the groundwork.
Have you started campaigning? Are you leveraging the sympathy people might have for your father-in-law to attract voters?
I have already begun my election campaign across various panchayats, seeking the blessings of people. I feel the sympathy and support from the community, largely due to the respect and admiration they hold for my father-in-law. Senior BJD leaders who were close to Damodar Rout have expressed their support for me.
Who is your role model - your husband or your father-in-law?
Both my husband and father-in-law are my role models in politics. My husband has five years of experience, while my father-in-law had a stellar political career spanning 40 years. My father-in-law used to share his political experiences with me and advised me to engage with people, including women, to help resolve their issues which is proving helpful in my current political journey.
You are a homemaker. Can you succeed in the upcoming election given your lack of experience in politics?
Despite being a homemaker, I have taken on a dual role, campaigning with my husband for the past five years when he was contesting for this seat. My mother-in-law was a teacher, and she had campaigned in support of my father-in-law. This guidance has allowed me to successfully manage both roles, as a housewife and as an active participant in politics.
What is your vision for Paradip Assembly constituency?
My primary focus, if elected, includes addressing environmental concerns due to industrial growth in Paradip, to establish a super-specialty hospital and a model hospital in Kujang to improve healthcare infrastructure and tackle water scarcity.
Bapi Sarkhel and his wife, Monidipa Sarkhel, joined BJD. Are you facing any challenges from them?
Bapi Sarkhel had disrespected my father-in-law when he contested against Dama Babu. However, he has since realised his mistake and decided to help me as a mark of honor for my late father-in-law. Both Sarkhel and his wife are now keenly supporting my campaign.