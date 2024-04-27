KIMS surgeons remove two kg tumour without opening chest

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at KIMS Cancer Centre achieved a remarkable feat by successfully operating on a young man with an unusually large left-sided massive two-kg diaphragmatic tumour, marking a significant milestone in surgical oncology.

The team led by surgical oncologist Dr Sabyasachi Parida removed the tumour, which measured approximately 24x17 cm, from the diaphragm without opening the chest. The exceptional case, where the tumour hindered the patient’s ability to consume solid food, presented unique challenges for the surgeons.

Usually, accessing such tumours requires invasive procedures, including opening both the abdomen and chest, often causing considerable discomfort for patients. However, Dr Parida’s innovative approach avoided the need for a chest incision or a chest drain, significantly reducing post-operative pain and shortening the patient’s recovery process.

The team executed a meticulous dissection utilising the state-of-the-art equipment and modern modular operating theatre at KIMS ensuring the safety and well-being of the patient.