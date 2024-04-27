Monkey attack injures 11 in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: A stray monkey has been wreaking havoc on the outskirts of Panikoili bazaar in Jajpur district for the past couple of days, leaving residents and passers-by in a state of terror.

Sources said, at least 11 people, including five children, have been injured after being reportedly attacked by the monkey.

The simian has been targeting individuals, especially children, who pass through the Panikoili-Namitikiri road, giving a tough time to the Forest department officials to capture him.

The monkey has been residing on a banyan tree near Padmanabheswar Mahadev temple on the outskirts of Panikoili bazaar on Panikoili-Namitikiri road recently. When it finds any individual alone, particularly a child, passing by, he climbs down, bites and goes back to the tree.