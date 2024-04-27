Nomination filing for phase II polls in Odisha kicks off

BHUBANESWAR: The nomination filing process for the second phase of general elections to five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly segments in the state commenced on Friday.
As per the notification of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal, and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies and their 35 Assembly segments will go to polls in the second phase on May 20. Nomination filing for the phase will continue till May 3, while the papers will be scrutinised on May 4. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till May 6.
ECI representatives in the state said a total of 79.62 lakh voters including 40.30 lakh males and 39.31 lakh females will exercise their franchise during the phase. The usual voting timing for simultaneous polls in the seats is 7 am to 6 pm. However, keeping in view of security, the timing of voting in booths of some of the constituencies will be adjusted, sources said.
In order to ensure a free and fair elections, the ECI has already mobilised resources to check model code of conduct violation and other norms in the Lok Sabha seats and their Assembly segments. Around Rs 46 crore cash has been seized during different searches in all the constituencies since March 1. Nomination filing for the first phase General Elections to four Lok Sabha constituencies - Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur - and their 28 Assembly segments is already over.
ECI officials said a total of 75 nomination papers have been received from 39 candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats, while 483 nomination papers have been received from 266 candidates in 28 Assembly seats.
The scrutiny of nominations were taken up on Friday, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for the candidates is April 29.