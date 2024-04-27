Nomination filing for phase II polls in Odisha kicks off

BHUBANESWAR: The nomination filing process for the second phase of general elections to five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly segments in the state commenced on Friday.

As per the notification of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal, and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies and their 35 Assembly segments will go to polls in the second phase on May 20. Nomination filing for the phase will continue till May 3, while the papers will be scrutinised on May 4. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till May 6.

ECI representatives in the state said a total of 79.62 lakh voters including 40.30 lakh males and 39.31 lakh females will exercise their franchise during the phase. The usual voting timing for simultaneous polls in the seats is 7 am to 6 pm. However, keeping in view of security, the timing of voting in booths of some of the constituencies will be adjusted, sources said.