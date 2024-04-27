Odisha 5T chairman Pandian takes a veiled dig at Dharmendra Pradhan

UMERKOTE: Launching a veiled attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 5T chairman VK Pandian on Friday claimed the BJP leader is conspiring to stop the state government’s flagship scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

Addressing the public during his visit to Nabarangpur district, the senior BJD leader alleged the union minister is also opposing the Mission Shakti scheme. The women members of self-help groups (SHGs) were scheduled to visit Dubai. However, the central minister cancelled it. The SHG members will give him a befitting reply in the coming days, he said.

“He (Pradhan) only talks big. He could have established two-three central schools in Nabarangpur during his tenure as the union education minister. But he didn’t. When he comes to Nabarangpur, people should ask him this question,” Pandian said.

On the other hand, Pandian said, the Odisha government has transformed more than 8,000 high schools and 8,500 primary schools under the 5T initiative in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has constructed hostels for tribal children in Odisha. He has also approved four degree colleges for Nabarangpur district.

“The chief minister loves and respects the tribal people. He has formed a special development council (SDC) to protect the tribal art and culture. Besides, the CM has ordered withdrawal of 50,000 minor cases against the tribals,” he informed.