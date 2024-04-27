Odisha 5T chairman Pandian takes a veiled dig at Dharmendra Pradhan

UMERKOTE: Launching a veiled attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 5T chairman VK Pandian on Friday claimed the BJP leader is conspiring to stop the state government’s flagship scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).
Addressing the public during his visit to Nabarangpur district, the senior BJD leader alleged the union minister is also opposing the Mission Shakti scheme. The women members of self-help groups (SHGs) were scheduled to visit Dubai. However, the central minister cancelled it. The SHG members will give him a befitting reply in the coming days, he said.
“He (Pradhan) only talks big. He could have established two-three central schools in Nabarangpur during his tenure as the union education minister. But he didn’t. When he comes to Nabarangpur, people should ask him this question,” Pandian said.
On the other hand, Pandian said, the Odisha government has transformed more than 8,000 high schools and 8,500 primary schools under the 5T initiative in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has constructed hostels for tribal children in Odisha. He has also approved four degree colleges for Nabarangpur district.
“The chief minister loves and respects the tribal people. He has formed a special development council (SDC) to protect the tribal art and culture. Besides, the CM has ordered withdrawal of 50,000 minor cases against the tribals,” he informed.
Highlighting the contribution of the state government, the 5T chairman said crores of rupees have been sanctioned for Nabarangpur. Drinking water is being supplied to households in Jharigam through pipes. The state government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for Jharigaon-Medena road, Rs 61 crore for Umerkote-Chandahandi-Malgaon road besides Rs 3.25 crore for development of Bhairaghumar waterfall and Rs 3.70 crore for Chandandhara falls. A dialysis centre has also been opened in Umerkote. Projects worth Rs 500 crore are being implemented in Nabarangpur district.
The 5T chairman appealed to the public to ensure victory of BJD’s Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate and nominees from all Assembly seats with huge margins.
On the day, Pandian addressed public meetings at Umerkote, Dhodra in Jharigam, Maidalpur in Dabugam and Pujariguda in Nabarangpur Assembly seat.
Among others, BJD’s Nabarangpur LS candidate Pradeep Majhi and MLA nominees from Jharigam, Umerkote, Dabugam and Nabarangpur Assembly constituencies were present.
5T chairman’s chopper inspected
Poll officials on Friday checked the helicopter of Pandian after he landed at Umerkote to campaign for BJD candidates in Nabarangpur. The district magistrate along with a team of local police inspected the senior BJD leader’s helicopter for around 20-25 minutes. However, as no objectional material was found in the chopper, Pandian was allowed to leave. The 5T chairman is one of the 40 star campaigners of BJD for the first two phases of the General Elections.