Odisha: Congress prepares for Rahul’s address at Salipur, Mahanga

CUTTACK: Congress workers are busy preparing for party leader Rahul Gandhi’s address at a public meeting in Salipur and Mahanga of Cuttack district on Sunday.
Rahul is scheduled to kick off the election campaign of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) from the birthplace of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das at Satyabhamapur in Salipur Assembly segment on the birth anniversary of the son of the soil.
As per schedule, Rahul will arrive at Satyabhamapur in a helicopter at 10 am. After garlanding the statue of Madhu Babu, he will proceed towards Regulatory Market Committee (RMC) ground along Cuttack-Chandbali state highway at Kulia in Mahanga Assembly segment to attend a public meeting, to be organised by OPCC. He will address party workers at 10.30 am.
In view of Rahul’s visit, a team of OPCC leaders including former union minister and OPCC campaign committee chairman Bhakta Das along with AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited Madhu Babu’s birthplace at Satyabhamapur and RMC ground at Kulia on Friday evening to take stock of preparedness.
Kumar and Vikramarka also held discussions with Cuttack District Congress Committee president Manas Choudhury, party’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Sidharth Swarup Das, Mahanga MLA candidate Debendra Kumar Sahoo and Salipur Assembly candidate Aquib Uzzaman Khan on their prospects, preparedness and arrangements for bringing party workers to the public meeting.