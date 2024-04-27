Odisha: Congress prepares for Rahul’s address at Salipur, Mahanga

CUTTACK: Congress workers are busy preparing for party leader Rahul Gandhi’s address at a public meeting in Salipur and Mahanga of Cuttack district on Sunday.

Rahul is scheduled to kick off the election campaign of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) from the birthplace of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das at Satyabhamapur in Salipur Assembly segment on the birth anniversary of the son of the soil.

As per schedule, Rahul will arrive at Satyabhamapur in a helicopter at 10 am. After garlanding the statue of Madhu Babu, he will proceed towards Regulatory Market Committee (RMC) ground along Cuttack-Chandbali state highway at Kulia in Mahanga Assembly segment to attend a public meeting, to be organised by OPCC. He will address party workers at 10.30 am.