Odisha court hands death penalty to accused for double murder

BERHAMPUR: The additional district and sessions court of Nayagarh on Friday pronounced death penalty on the accused in the sensational Odogaon double murder in 2019.

Niranjan Mallik, a resident of Kushdhipi village under Odogaon police station, was convicted by the court for killing two persons and brutally assaulting three others in January 2019. This probably is the first case in which an accused has been sentenced to death in Nayagarh district.

The court pronounced the verdict after examining statements of 27 witnesses and the police investigation report.

On the fateful day, Mallik first attacked Trilochan Sethi, a security guard at Odogaon market, bludgeoning him to death. Then, he forcefully entered into the house of Badni Pradhan and killed her. He also assaulted her daughter, leaving her seriously injured.

Mallick’s murderous charge continued as he attacked two others Damodar Sahu and Amuli Barik, leaving them seriously hurt. The incident led to a law and order situation. He had also attacked police personnel before his arrest and injured the then IIC Jyotiprakash Panda.