Odisha farmers seek diversion of coastal highway under Bharatmala

JAGATSINGHPUR: Worried over the possibility of losing their agriculture land to the proposed coastal highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana, farmers of Biridi tehsil on Friday met Jagatsinghpur collector Anupam Saha to reiterate their demand of diverting the route.
The farmers demanded that the proposed highway be constructed on government land and the dead Paika river rather than their fertile agricultural land. They threatened to stage protest if their grievances are not taken into consideration.
Residents of Biridi tehsil are worried since the proposed highway project scheduled to pass through their area, is likely to affect nearly 150 acre agriculture land of around 1,000 farmers. They had earlier sought the intervention of the collector in September 2023 requesting that the highway be rerouted.
Sources said around 90 per cent of the affected farmers are small and marginal making them particularly vulnerable to land loss due to the project. Further, the project could permanently impact their livelihood by affecting paddy, green gram, vegetable crops and irrigation supplies.
Farmers also expressed concern that the highway could obstruct the release of floodwaters, potentially causing flooding in the Hansua river. Besides, lack of industry in the locality means many local youth reliant on agriculture for their livelihoods, will be severely impacted by land acquisition for this project.
Sources said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commissioned STUP Consultants Pvt Ltd to prepare detailed project report (DPR) for development of economic corridors, inter-corridors and feeder routes. As part of the DPR, Bajali Surveyorswas engaged to fix boundary markers in various villages under Biridi Tehsil.
Last year, the farmers were assured them that the proposed highway would not pass through Biridi. However, the surveyors began installing boundary markers on agriculture land in March leading to widespread protest. Owing to the protest, the surveyors fled without completing work after which the administration requested detailed information from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on the issue.
Subsequently, boundary wall erection work was halted across several villages including Sibapur, Shankarpur, Adhang Garh, Adhang Majurai, Amulshai, Talpatak, Alandoa, and others. This halt was extended to Raghunathpur and Jagatsinghpur tehsils too.
A senior surveyor of Bajali Surveyors Niraj Solanki, said owing to the ongoing protests boundary wall erection have been stopped in many tehsils including Biridi since the last over one month. The administration and the NHAI have been informed in this regard, he said.
Biridi tehsildar Sanjay Kumar Behera could not be contacted over the issue.