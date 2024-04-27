Odisha Human Rights Commission summons State, Centre, NHAI on NH-55 fatalities

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday summoned the state government, Centre, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and NH project director of Sambalpur in connection with road accident deaths on Cuttack-Sambalpur NH-55.

Acting on a petition filed by lawyer Shivsankar Mohanty, the human rights panel asked the principal secretary of Works department, secretary of Union Road Transport and Highways and NHAI authorities to submit their response before the next hearing in July.

In his petition, Mohanty drew the attention of the panel towards rise in road accidents and fatalities on NH-55 due to haphazard constructions and its deplorable condition. An alarming 401 accidents took place on the highway in 2023 in which 186 people died, he said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had decided to expand the 265-km highway to four-lane in 2005. The expansion work that started 12 years late in 2017 is yet to be completed despite several deadlines being missed. The four-laning work was to be finished by September, 2020.