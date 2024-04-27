Odisha Minister Tukuni Sahu puts BJD in a spot with Padampur district formation

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: Water Resources Minister and BJD candidate from Titlagarh Assembly seat Tukuni Sahu has put her party in a spot by stating she would have resigned had Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gone ahead with the decision to create Padampur district.

The minister was speaking at a function for felicitation of senior citizens at Titlagarh. A video of her speech has become viral in the social media in which Sahu says the demand for separate district status to Titlagarh is a long-pending one. While the demand has not been fulfilled till date, formation of Padampur district would have been injustice for residents of Titlagarh, she said.

“Those who accuse me of failing in my efforts for formation of Titlagarh district, I want to say I had mentally decided to submit my resignation to the chief minister the day Padampur district would have been announced. But the chief minister did not let me do that. If districts are formed in the state, Titlagarh will be on top of the list,” she said.