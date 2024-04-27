Odisha: Rama Devi college students stage stir over examination

BHUBANESWAR: Students ’ protests over holding of examinations were witnessed at two higher educational institutions on Friday. At Rama Devi Women’s University in capital city, students demanded postponement of Plus III second year examination owing to the prevailing heatwave condition. The examination is scheduled to be held from April 30.

Staging a demonstration outside the university, the students said travelling to the campus at the peak hours and appearing the examination will not be possible on their part. Similarly, those residing in university hostels alleged the rooms are not well ventilated which makes living in them difficult during summer. Taking up the issue with the vice-chancellor, the students demanded the examination be held any day after the summer vacation.

Similar agitation was seen at the Dhenkanal Women’s College where students demanded postponement of the semester examinations after the summer vacation. For the 2024-25 academic session, the Higher Education department has notified summer vacation from May 4 to June 17.