Orissa HC voices concern over false cases under POCSO Act

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed concern over rise in false cases being filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act while quashing criminal prosecution against the accused in five separate cases of sexual offences under the Act.

In all the cases the accused had sought quashing of the respective criminal cases on the ground that the parties have settled their disputes and they no longer desire to pursue the trial.

The order said that except in one case, where the genesis of sexual relationship between the accused and the victim can be said to be forcible, unilateral act by the accused, in all the four other cases, the sexual act was consensual, voluntary though uncontrolled and impulsive indiscretions out of mutual love and affection.

Four of the cases had ended in marriage between accused and the victim at different stages of proceedings after FIR was registered and chargesheet was filed. The parties are purportedly leading happily married conjugal lives and had approached jointly praying for quashing the respective proceedings.

“In view of the fact that the victims are not desirous of pursuing the matter further, the possibility of securing a conviction is not only remote but it may adversely affect the mental, emotional, and educational well-being of the victim and the happy conjugal and family life they are leading with perhaps one or more children born out of such union,” the single judge bench of Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra observed in the April 22 order.