165 CAPF companies to be deployed for polls in Odisha: CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal

BHUBANESWAR: Even as phase-wise nominations for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls have started in Odisha, chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Saturday once again conducted a security review to ensure free, fair, impartial and peaceful polls in the state.

Dhal informed for effective management of law and order, a total of 165 companies of Central Armed Protection Force (CAPF) will be deployed for the four-phase elections in the state.

Election Commission of India (ECI) officials said 133 companies of CAPF had been deployed in the state during the General Elections of 2019. However, an additional 32 companies have been deployed this time to tighten security further in sensitive seats.

As of now, 75 CAPF companies have already been deployed in different constituencies. Some of the companies are conducting flag-march to maintain peace and check pre-poll violence in sensitive areas.

Another 48 companies of CAPF will be deployed by May 1 and 42 more by May 9. Around 25 of the CAPF companies will be in-charge of safeguarding the strong-rooms where EVMs are stored.

“All these arrangements will help in effective management of General Elections in the state,” Dhal said.

The state had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy 175 companies of CAPF during elections. DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi had also reviewed the security arrangements in the state especially in highly sensitive areas including Ganjam.