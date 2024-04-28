Adani, GMR, Fairfax look to bid for Puri international airport

BHUBANESWAR: Adani Group is reportedly keen on developing the proposed international airport at Puri. The group is among the top-three bidders, which participated in the second round discussion during the pre-bid meeting on Friday.

Apart from Adani Group, representatives of two other business conglomerates - Fairfax India Holdings Corporation and GMR Group had also participated in the pre-bid meet and evinced interest to develop the airport to be named as Sri Jagannath International Airport.

One of the biggest airport operators, Adani Group now operates airports in seven cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Jaipur. While Fairfax India owns a majority stake in Bengaluru International Airport, GMR Group operates airports in Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa.

Official sources said this was the second round of the pre-bid meeting was conducted nearly two months after Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) invited a global bid for the phase-1 construction of the airport at a cost of Rs 2,203 crore in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.