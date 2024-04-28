Bhubaneswar records its hottest day this season

BHUBANESWAR: As the dangerously hot weather tightened its grip over Odisha heaping unbearable suffering on people, Bhubaneswar recorded this season’s highest temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius on Saturday.

The state capital was scorched by the severe heatwave as the maximum temperature went 6.8 degree C above normal. Denizens woke up to extremely uncomfortable weather as the mercury read 33.4 degree C at 8.30 am with 74 pc humidity. The temperature continued to rise as it recorded 41.2 degree C at 11.30 am and reached the peak by 2.30 pm.

Blistering heat took a toll on normal life in most parts of Odisha as 33 places recorded 40 degree C or more. Of them, mercury level hovered around 43 degree C or above in 14 places. Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Dhenkanal suffered from severe heatwave, while intense conditions prevailed in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Nuapada, Nayagarh and Deogarh districts.

As per the regional Met office, Angul was hottest in the state at 44.7 degree C (+4.5 degree C) and Baripada 44.2 degree C (+6.7 degree C). Cuttack witnessed severe heatwave like condition as the mercury level soared to 43.4 degree C, which was above normal by 6.3 degree C.