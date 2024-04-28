CM Patnaik is on video, another man has remote: Union Minister Pradhan

ANGUL: Union Education minister and BJP LS candidate from Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday yet again targeted the ruling BJD and called upon people to dislodge the 25-year of its rule and help establish a BJP government in the state.

The union minister was campaigning in Athamallick of Angul district on the day. Athamallick comes under Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency from where he is pitted against BJD candidate and the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das. Pradhan held a massive road show at Antulia before attending a workers’ rally in the area.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJD, Pradhan said there is no power on earth that can stop bringing about changes in the state and preventing Narendra Modi from becoming prime minister for the third time. He urged BJP workers to go door-to-door to inform people on how Modi is supplying them rice.