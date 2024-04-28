CM Patnaik is on video, another man has remote: Union Minister Pradhan

ANGUL: Union Education minister and BJP LS candidate from Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday yet again targeted the ruling BJD and called upon people to dislodge the 25-year of its rule and help establish a BJP government in the state.
The union minister was campaigning in Athamallick of Angul district on the day. Athamallick comes under Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency from where he is pitted against BJD candidate and the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das. Pradhan held a massive road show at Antulia before attending a workers’ rally in the area.
Launching a scathing attack on the BJD, Pradhan said there is no power on earth that can stop bringing about changes in the state and preventing Narendra Modi from becoming prime minister for the third time. He urged BJP workers to go door-to-door to inform people on how Modi is supplying them rice.
“The NDA government has given Rs 18 lakh crore to the state government out of which Rs 10,000 crore is allotted for drinking water. However despite the central grant, people of the state suffer from drinking water crisis,” he stated.
Pradhan further said apart from the lack of drinking water, there is no doctor in hospitals, no teacher in schools and everything is in a mess in the state. “I appeal to all of you to preserve Odia language and culture which the chief minister has handed over to a man of another state. The CM is on a video and the remote of the video is in the hands of another man,” the BJP leader said. Alleging that Odisha is in a pitiable condition, Pradhan further stressed preserving the self-prestige of the state.
The Union minister is scheduled to file nomination papers at Sambalpur on May 2 after offering prayers at the Samalei Peetha. On the day, Sambalpur Assembly candidates Sanjeeb Sahoo, Pratap Behera and Agasti Behera were present.