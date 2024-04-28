Faced with challenges, BSLC struggles to sustain profitability

ROURKELA: Though Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC) in Sundargarh’s Birmitrapur has pulled itself out of the vicious cycle of continuous losses, the company’s future looks fraught with several challenges to sustain momentum.

Five years back, the BSLC, a subsidiary of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) had with the intervention of the Ministry of Steel (MoS) achieved profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6.91 crore in 2020-21, Rs 7.9 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 11 crore in 2022-23. In financial year 2023-24, the company made unaudited PAT of over Rs 13 crore. When things began looking up, BSLC’s two main buyers, SAIL and RINL reportedly seemed hesitant in placing adequate orders. The company faced immense financial hardships from almost two decades and from 2010 to mid-2020, it struggled with losses leading to workers’ unrest and intermittent closures.

Only after the MoS stepped in five years back and went an extra mile to ask SAIL and RINL to buy minerals from the BSLC for use in their steel plants that the situation improved.

Sources said the company in 2023-24 had dispatched around 10.25 lakh tonne which included about 80 per cent of blast furnace (BF) grade dolomite to RSP, BSP, DSP and IISCO besides the RINL’s plant. The remaining 20 pc was limestone which was supplied to RINL and JSW cement plant.