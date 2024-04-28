Farmer dies in live wire trap of poachers in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A farmer was killed after coming in contact with a live wire reportedly laid by poachers to hunt wild animals at Talasakara village within Buguda police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Arun Nayak. The incident occurred when Arun left his home to his farm land for irrigation purpose on Friday night. While he was busy working in his agriculture land, he reportedly came in contact with a live wire laid for poaching wild animals.

When Arun did not return home in the night, concerned family members went out to look for him where they found him lying in critical condition. They immediately rushed him to the nearby local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Buguda police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Those behind laying the live wire are yet to be identified.