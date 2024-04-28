Gram Sabhas step in to procure Kendu leaf in Odisha's Koraput district

BHUBANESWAR: As kendu leaf procurement largely remains limited to registered collectors, gram sabhas in Boipariguda block of Koraput district have come together to help tribal pluckers market and sell their stock.

Kendu leaf, a non-timber forest product (NTFP), is an important source of livelihood for tribal communities in the district. It is used to roll beedis. Currently, the Kendu leaf wing of Forest department procures the leaves. Sources said it operates with limited facilities and is only accessible for a few days in certain villages with registered collectors. The division pays Rs 3.20 per bundle of 40 leaves.

This limited access prevents many tribal kendu leaf pluckers from selling their stock. Realising this, 103 gram sabhas in Boipariguda block recently joined hands to procure kendu leaves from tribals, a majority of the collectors being women. They have formed Baipariguda Gram Sabha Maha Sangha for the purpose.

President of the maha sangha Dhanapati Khila said all the gram sabhas have submitted their Community Forest Rights claims for the purpose, asserting their rights under section 3(1)(C) of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, to officials concerned. “This section grants gram sabhas the authority to collect and market all NTFPs including kendu leaf. Consequently, gram sabhas are empowered to issue transit permits to traders for the transportation of Kendu leaf,” she said. The gram sabhas have offered to pay Rs 4 per bundle against the division’s Rs 3.20, she added.

Secretary of Gram Sabha Mahasangha Sukra Krisani said they aim to collect at least seven lakh bundles of kendu leaf within the next two weeks which would help generate a substantial income for 4,000 poor tribals in the block. Additionally, the gram sabhas have plans to process and package the leaves for marketing purposes, establishing partnerships with various traders.