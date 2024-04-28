Heat and traffic jam agony for commuters on NH-16

BHUBANESWAR: Stuck in traffic jam, commuters had a harrowing time on the season’s hottest day on NH-16 between Satsang Vihar and Hanspal in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

For many, it was one of the worst traffic congestions of their lives as vehicles were stuck on the stretch for over an hour during peak heat time - 2.30 pm onwards. Interestingly, the traffic disruption was caused after a truck carrying raw material for construction of the flyover near Hanspal developed a mechanical snag near Naharkanta, said sources. This severely affected flow of traffic from Puri by-pass road and Bhubaneswar.

“Initially, people going towards Cuttack from Bhubaneswar and Puri by-pass road were stuck in the traffic snarl. As there was traffic congestion near Puri by-pass road, commuters were then not able to move towards the capital city either,” said a police officer.

Police sources said the 18-wheeler truck was leaning on one side of the road after breaking down.

“The road where the incident took place has two lanes. Our first priority was to ensure the safety of the commuters for which immediately two cranes were called to the spot and engaged to remove the heavy vehicle,” said a police officer. Within minutes, the traffic congestion spread till Rasulgarh Square and affected movement of vehicles coming from Vani Vihar Square and Cuttack-Puri road. Citizens requested police to ensure smooth traffic flow amid the prevailing heatwave so that commuters do not face any inconvenience or health issues.