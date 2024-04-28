Mahanadi emerges as poll issue as BJP, BJD fight in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A fierce tug of war has ensued between the BJP and the ruling BJD in Sambalpur over the contentious issue of the Mahanadi river water.

The BJP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling party, accusing it of inaction and neglecting Mahanadi river issue. The BJD responded by targeting Union minister and Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate of BJP Dharmendra Pradhan.

At a press meet by a Mahanadi ghat in Sambalpur, BJP leader Pramod Rath said, Mahanadi river is crying out for attention because of the apathy of the BJD government. No efforts are being made to keep the river water clean. Neither the river water is fit for drinking nor for bathing as all the waste water is being discharged into the river. The State Pollution Control Board has given ‘D’ grade to the water quality of Mahanadi, he said.

“Even after ruling for so many years, the BJD has not taken any tangible step. They could neither build a barrage nor turn it into a green zone. The people of Sambalpur are visibly disgruntled over it,” Rath added.

The BJP further claimed that apart from the waste water of the city, all the small and big industries of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts discharge chemical waste water directly into the river. There is no system to treat the polluted water discharged from the industries. Moreover, the damaged anicut near Ayodhya Sarovar ghat in Sambalpur city has not been repaired for many years as a result of which all the weed and algae are coming along with water and later causing skin diseases when used for bathing, the saffron party asserted.