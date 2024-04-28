Odisha: Bissamcuttack’s tryst with namesakes and party angles

RAYAGADA: For Jagannath Saraka, retaining the Bissamcuttack Assembly segment from which he has been elected twice on the trot, is not going to be a cakewalk.
In the BJD’s scheme of things – at least in the recent past – the ST and SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare minister has gained prominence, thanks to his name and the region he represents in the context of the ruling party’s focus on tribal areas.
However, this time he faces his namesake. Jagannath Nundruka who quit BJD and got a nomination from BJP for Bissamcuttack segment has emerged as a strong contender.
Nundruka was the first Special Development Council chairman of Rayagada district and worked for BJD for more than two decades during which he adorned different post. But he felt sidelined and severed ties with the ruling party before joining the saffron outfit. Political analysts say Muniguda block is Nundruka’s stronghold which adds to his confidence.
Bissamcuttack constituency comprises Bissamcuttack, Muniguda, Kolnara and Kalyansinghpur blocks of Rayagada district. But the seat has too many political angles which makes it an interesting fight.
The Assembly segment used to be a Congress bastion for long. Party veteran Damabrudhar Ulaka represented the seat a record seven times. It was Saraka who broke that run in the last two terms. Congress has more pocket votes than other party in Bissamcuttack. Last time, Congress candidate Nilamadhab Hikaka secured 52,818 votes, losing to Saraka who polled 66,150 votes for his victory.
This also means Congress candidate Hikaka will have a head start. However, his contender will be a formidable namesake in Nilamadhab Ulaka, son of Dambarudhar Ulaka.
Ulaka junior was an aspirant for Congress ticket but the grand old party did not show any interest and now he is contesting as an Independent which may split the Congress votes. He is likely to capitalise on his father’s strong base to garner a sizeable Congress votes in his favour.
Additionally, the seat has seen Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contestants bagging impressive numbers in 2014 and 2019 polls. In the last election, BJP had got 23,665 votes and BSP polled 21,553 votes.
The namesakes may add to confusion of the voters but it is the fissures in the two major parties which will make it an interesting watch. That’s why Nilamadhaba Ulaka’s performance will be crucial to the winner’s chances.