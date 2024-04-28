Odisha: Bissamcuttack’s tryst with namesakes and party angles

RAYAGADA: For Jagannath Saraka, retaining the Bissamcuttack Assembly segment from which he has been elected twice on the trot, is not going to be a cakewalk.

In the BJD’s scheme of things – at least in the recent past – the ST and SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare minister has gained prominence, thanks to his name and the region he represents in the context of the ruling party’s focus on tribal areas.

However, this time he faces his namesake. Jagannath Nundruka who quit BJD and got a nomination from BJP for Bissamcuttack segment has emerged as a strong contender.

Nundruka was the first Special Development Council chairman of Rayagada district and worked for BJD for more than two decades during which he adorned different post. But he felt sidelined and severed ties with the ruling party before joining the saffron outfit. Political analysts say Muniguda block is Nundruka’s stronghold which adds to his confidence.

Bissamcuttack constituency comprises Bissamcuttack, Muniguda, Kolnara and Kalyansinghpur blocks of Rayagada district. But the seat has too many political angles which makes it an interesting fight.