Odisha youth held for murdering employer over unpaid salary

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Friday nabbed a 25-year-old youth who allegedly murdered his employer over unpaid salary late on Thursday night under Ainthapali police limits in the district.

While the accused was identified as Gopabandhu Behera, the deceased Ranjit Saha (50) was into the business of receiving and delivering couriers via buses and had employed the accused for the purpose, police stated. On the day of the incident, Behera got into an altercation with Saha as he had reportedly not paid salary to him since last three months. As the argument aggravated, Behera picked up a rod and hit Saha, killing him on the spot. Behera fled the spot and hid the murder weapon and mobile phone of the deceased, police added.

Later, on the wee hours of Friday, he reached the same spot on the pretext of receiving parcels from a bus and alerted the nearby people about the dead body.

After receiving a complaint from the wife of the deceased, police formed multiple teams and launched an investigation. Subsequently, the accused was arrested on Friday night.

SDPO, Tophan Bag said, “The accused confessed to his crime. He was forwarded to court on Saturday afternoon.”