Only Naveen engine runs in Odisha: Pandian

NUAPADA/BHUBANESWAR: Neither double-engine nor single, only Naveen Patnaik engine runs in Odisha and it is the strongest, BJD leader and chairman of 5T initiatives VK Pandian said while campaigning for the party candidates in Nuapada on Saturday.

“If the double-engine is so good, then why do the people in neighbouring Chhattisgarh keep changing the engine again and again?” he asked and asserted that the Naveen Patnaik model of governance is the best.

Pandian targeted the Opposition leaders and said when election comes, they make promises, but after the polls, they are not seen in their constituencies. He said he will come to meet the people after elections to thank them for reposing their faith on BJD.

“What has Kalahandi MP done for your area in last five years? The condition of Nuapada-Bhawanipatna national highway shows his capability. The highway continues to be a two-lane one. The road condition is also very bad. Many panchayats in Nuapada do not have mobile networks. This is your MP’s job. You can compare Naveen Babu’s Biju Expressway and the Centre’s national highway and you will know the difference. The open fields and unused land in Dharmagarh have turned into Biju Expressway and improved the communication,” he said.