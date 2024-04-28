Only Naveen engine runs in Odisha: Pandian

NUAPADA/BHUBANESWAR: Neither double-engine nor single, only Naveen Patnaik engine runs in Odisha and it is the strongest, BJD leader and chairman of 5T initiatives VK Pandian said while campaigning for the party candidates in Nuapada on Saturday.
“If the double-engine is so good, then why do the people in neighbouring Chhattisgarh keep changing the engine again and again?” he asked and asserted that the Naveen Patnaik model of governance is the best.
Pandian targeted the Opposition leaders and said when election comes, they make promises, but after the polls, they are not seen in their constituencies. He said he will come to meet the people after elections to thank them for reposing their faith on BJD.
“What has Kalahandi MP done for your area in last five years? The condition of Nuapada-Bhawanipatna national highway shows his capability. The highway continues to be a two-lane one. The road condition is also very bad. Many panchayats in Nuapada do not have mobile networks. This is your MP’s job. You can compare Naveen Babu’s Biju Expressway and the Centre’s national highway and you will know the difference. The open fields and unused land in Dharmagarh have turned into Biju Expressway and improved the communication,” he said.
Tribals, the 5T chairman said, have a special place in the heart of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “He is happy with your happiness. He solved your problem by ordering cancellation of 50,000 police cases. Special development councils have been formed for the improvement of your language, culture, places of worship,” he said.
Giving an account of the development works, he said works worth Rs 131 crore is being carried out in Nuapada. While Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for the Yogeshwar temple, and Rs 2.6 crore for Sunadei temple, Rs 42 crore has been sanctioned for Konabira mega lift irrigation project, besides Rs 132 crore for five mega lift irrigation projects. Ghatipada to Sinapalli Biju Expressway has been constructed at a cost of Rs 208 crore, he said.
Similarly, he said, Rs 110 crore work is under various stages of implementation in Dharmagarh constituency and work worth Rs 225 crore is being carried out in Junagarh. More than 2.7 lakh families in the three constituencies have been included under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Pandian added.
Pandian campaigned for BJD Lok Sabha candidate from Kalahandi Lambodar Nial and candidates for Nuapada, Dharmagarh and Junagarh Assembly constituencies Rajendra Dholakia, Puspendra Singh Deo and Dibya Shankar Mishra. He participated in a 12-km roadshow from Khariar road to Nuapada.