Pollution due to illegal brick kilns worry locals in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

BARIPADA: Illegal brick kilns operating in Mayurbhanj district allegedly due to a nexus between local revenue, mining, and other officials have led to concerns on pollution besides revenue loss to government exchequer.

Locals alleged, officials from the Revenue and Pollution departments purportedly benefit financially from these unauthorised kilns, receiving unofficial payments and other forms of assistance from kiln owners across various locations in the district.

The district, comprising four sub-divisions and numerous riverside areas, witnesses the operation of brick kilns without the requisite no objection certificates (NOCs). These illegal brick kilns function particularly in Betnoti, Badasahi, Shamakhunta, and Udala.

The unchecked proliferation of these kilns contributes to pollution, affecting both residents and commuters. Smoke and dust emissions from these kilns not only pose health hazards but also disrupt vehicular movement, while the excavation of loam for brick-making diminishes soil fertility, impacting crop yield.

According to sources, brick kiln owners exploit impoverished farmers by acquiring their lands without proper licenses and flouting regulations set by the State Pollution Control Board. Residents in various areas including Betnoti, Badasahi and Baisinga, decry the adverse effects of nearby kilns on temperature, which has soared to 40 to 42 degrees Celsius due to emissions.

Environmentalist Baidhar Singh said in Balasore district, illegal kilns were shut down by the district administration, so the same must be done in Mayurbhanj as soon as possible.

Despite repeated appeals from villagers in locations like Patalipur, Shamakhunta, Rairangpur, Karanjia, Udala, and Kaptipada, the district administration is yet to take decisive action against the illegal units.

Sub-collector Iswar Chandra Naik said, “I do not have the details of any illegal kiln operating in the area. If allegations come to my knowledge, I would initiate an inquiry.”