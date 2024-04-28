Sans basic amenities, villagers in Odisha warn of shifting loyalty to West Bengal

CHAKSULIAPADA (BARIPADA): Peeved over the alleged apathy of the state government in providing basic civic amenities, residents of villages bordering Jharkhand and West Bengal have threatened to shift loyalty to West Bengal if the administration continued to neglect.

Residents of Jamsola, Nadigaon, Jogibandh, Handibhanga and many other villages under Suliapada block of the district located in Odisha-WB border alleged they do not have motorable roads, anganwadi centres, schools, drinking water or housing facilities.

“We need a change in the government as our areas have been neglected for long. The politicians only give false promises before elections but none of our demands have been fulfilled as yet. We will give our answer in the coming elections,” they rued.

Bhagirathi Marndi of Chaksuliapada village said the hamlet doesn’t have even basic pre-schooling facilities as a result of which children and pregnant women are deprived of nutrition owing to absence of anganwadi centres.

He alleged the local administration or politicians do not bother constructing a motorable road, erect street light or supply drinking water to the households. “The ward members and sarpanch here ask us to send our wards to the anganwadi centre in Nadigaon but it is too far from our place,” he said.