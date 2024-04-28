Sans basic amenities, villagers in Odisha warn of shifting loyalty to West Bengal

CHAKSULIAPADA (BARIPADA): Peeved over the alleged apathy of the state government in providing basic civic amenities, residents of villages bordering Jharkhand and West Bengal have threatened to shift loyalty to West Bengal if the administration continued to neglect.
Residents of Jamsola, Nadigaon, Jogibandh, Handibhanga and many other villages under Suliapada block of the district located in Odisha-WB border alleged they do not have motorable roads, anganwadi centres, schools, drinking water or housing facilities.
“We need a change in the government as our areas have been neglected for long. The politicians only give false promises before elections but none of our demands have been fulfilled as yet. We will give our answer in the coming elections,” they rued.
Bhagirathi Marndi of Chaksuliapada village said the hamlet doesn’t have even basic pre-schooling facilities as a result of which children and pregnant women are deprived of nutrition owing to absence of anganwadi centres.
He alleged the local administration or politicians do not bother constructing a motorable road, erect street light or supply drinking water to the households. “The ward members and sarpanch here ask us to send our wards to the anganwadi centre in Nadigaon but it is too far from our place,” he said.
The villagers said though the local administration had begun construction of a road 10 years back, it stands incomplete as a result of which it cannot be used for commute even during emergency. “Pipeline water supply is available in the last part of the village but it is not enough to cater to the needs of around 300 people,” they complained.
They pointed out that despite residing in Odisha, they get better facilities from the WB government. “Officials of the WB government have undertaken several development works along the border and encourage us to change our voters list. Hence, we are also contemplating on the proposal,” they said.
Residents of Kuanrdihi village bordering Odisha and Jharkhand said they are deprived of road and light facilities. “Even during emergency, we do not get ambulance and have to carry patients on cots till the main road,” they rued.
A senior official in charge of the area said steps are being taken for development of the villages.