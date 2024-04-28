Staff reinstated on acquittal is not entitled to back wages, says Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed an order issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (Cuttack Bench) for payment of back wages to an employee for the period from the date he was dismissed from service on conviction till his reinstatement on acquittal in a criminal case not connected with his service.

The Tribunal had issued the direction in the case of Sudhir Kumar Narendra, a branch post master on June 3, 2020, who was dismissed from service from July 15, 1997 after the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Puri convicted him in the criminal case. But he was reinstated in service on May 21,2008 after the high court set aside the trial court judgment on January 15, 2008.

Narendra was working at the Garh Balabhadrapur branch post office in Puri district. While the petition was pending before CAT he died, and was substituted by his legal heirs. Subsequently, the Central government challenged the tribunal order in the high court in a writ appeal. Advocate Debasis Tripathy argued the case on the Central government’s behalf. The judgment on it was released on April 24.