Woman dies after losing son to snakebite in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Hours after losing her minor son to snakebite, a 36-year-old woman died after allegedly suffering from heart attack at Dengurpani village in Rajgangpur of Sundargarh district on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Sukanti Kujur and her son six-year-old Gyandeep. Sources said Gyandeep was playing near his house in the evening at around 5 pm when he got bitten by a poisonous snake. His father Amit initially tried to cure the boy with traditional medicines but to no avail. Meanwhile Sukanti, unable to process the incident, fell down unconscious.

After the boy’s health deteriorated, his family took him to the Rajgangpur community health centre where he subsequently succumbed at around 8 pm. Eventually, Sukanti was also brought to the CHC but the doctors declared her received dead.

Rajgangpur SDPO Abhishek Panigrahi said two separate unnatural death cases were registered. “The woman is suspected to have died of heart attack out of grief of losing her son. The cause of her death can be confirmed after receiving autopsy reports,” he said.