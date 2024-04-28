‘Workforce needs to adapt to new challenges’

BHUBANESWAR: The unprecedented surge in disruptive technology like artificial intelligence (AI) has generated both hope and fear in human mind but the need of the hour is to prepare the future workforce to adapt to such new challenges, said chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) TG Sitharam.

Addressing ‘SOA Proxima-2024’, a two-day HR conclave by SOA deemed to be university on Saturday, he said every time we encountered new technology, it injected some fear in the human mind. “But we learnt to adapt with it and we must do so to face the AI challenge,” he said.

Stating the existence of AI was unknown a decade back, Sitharam said it was successfully exceeding human performance in different fields including music, art and literature and delivering at an unimaginable speed.

The AICTE chairman, however, recalled that mankind had also been apprehensive of new technical developments like computers, mobile phones and internet earlier but learnt to embrace it eventually. He said that AICTE was taking serious measures to adapt Indian students and faculty with the use of AI ranging from bringing courses in emerging technologies to conducting faculty development programs on AI and Data Science.

Vice-chancellor of SOA Pradipta Kumar Nanda, president (HR) of Reliance Industries Ltd Bijay Sahoo, and former managing director of Tata International Sandipan Chakravorty also spoke. The conclave was attended by HR professionals from around 100 industries and students of the university.